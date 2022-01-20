AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at about $18,305,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275,280 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.