Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,138 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arconic worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

