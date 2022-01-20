Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50,486 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $129.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

