Head-To-Head Survey: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) vs. Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Morphic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Q BioMed and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -1,337.05% Morphic -569.40% -30.32% -23.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q BioMed and Morphic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Morphic 0 0 3 0 3.00

Morphic has a consensus target price of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 88.74%. Given Morphic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q BioMed and Morphic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $30,000.00 443.53 -$13.49 million N/A N/A Morphic $44.94 million 33.84 -$45.00 million ($2.66) -15.47

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Morphic.

Volatility & Risk

Q BioMed has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morphic has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Morphic beats Q BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q BioMed Company Profile

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer in August 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

