$0.77 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CASH stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

