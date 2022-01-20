$0.77 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CASH stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.