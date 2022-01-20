Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Mizuho

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

SRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

