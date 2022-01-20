Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $107.61. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.