Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Nutanix has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 479,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

