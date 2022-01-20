Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after buying an additional 48,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after buying an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

