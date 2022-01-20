Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, Director Glenn S. Goord purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $624,130. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

