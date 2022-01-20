Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

REI stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.16.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

