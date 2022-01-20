Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Raytheon Technologies Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 152,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 98,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 281,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

