FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Comercial Portugues in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Comercial Portugues’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Comercial Portugues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

