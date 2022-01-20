Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WLL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

WLL stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

