Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 55.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 60.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H stock opened at $86.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on H. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

