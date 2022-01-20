Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,284.0 days.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $107.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. Puma has a 12 month low of $93.68 and a 12 month high of $131.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Puma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

