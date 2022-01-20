Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FSI opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

