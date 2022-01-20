Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Holcim Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Holcim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.86.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Holcim stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

