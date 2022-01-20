IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHN opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

