World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 288,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 16.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 252,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

