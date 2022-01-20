Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNK opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.