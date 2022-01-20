KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after buying an additional 1,387,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,235,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

