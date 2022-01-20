KBC Group NV Sells 2,359 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 51job were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 51job by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of 51job by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 51job by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 51job by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,500,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.