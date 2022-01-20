KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bunge by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bunge by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 334,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,215,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Bunge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Bunge by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

