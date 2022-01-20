Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,153 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Newpark Resources worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 72,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 148,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 330,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

