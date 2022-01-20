Zacks: Brokerages Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Post $5.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to post earnings per share of $5.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.79. RH posted earnings per share of $5.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $416.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

