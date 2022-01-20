Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,777 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $79.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In other news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

