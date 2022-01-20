Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 72,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.