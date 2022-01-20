Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,112,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.95% of Realogy worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Tilden Park Management I LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tilden Park Management I LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

