World Asset Management Inc Has $321,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradata were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

