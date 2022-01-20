Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -7.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 289,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.