City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 24.50 Per Share

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 516 ($7.04) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450.60 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.91). The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.85. The stock has a market cap of £261.50 million and a PE ratio of 13.14.

In other news, insider Barry Aling acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £238,000 ($324,737.34).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

