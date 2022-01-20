Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 175.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

