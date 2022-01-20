Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Home Loan Financial Co. (OTCBB:HLFN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Home Loan Financial has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Home Loan Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for The Home Loan Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; and lending products comprise residential mortgage, nonresidential mortgage, residential construction and land, commercial, and consumer loans.

