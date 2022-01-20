Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $244.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.59.

Biogen stock opened at $230.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

