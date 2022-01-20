Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DESP opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $672.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 163.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,146,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,641 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 124.5% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth approximately $14,046,000. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

