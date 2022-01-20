Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 430 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Duke Realty by 15.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 238,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Duke Realty by 14.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Duke Realty by 55.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 115,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

