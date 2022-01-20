Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

