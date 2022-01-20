Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $67.54

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.54, but opened at $63.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 1,238 shares trading hands.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,413 shares of company stock worth $13,316,230 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

