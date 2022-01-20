GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.45. 13,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,043,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.41.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

