Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 6.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $112.26. 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.86.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $662.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.
