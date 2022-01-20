Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Down 6.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $112.01 and last traded at $112.26. 42 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 79,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $662.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.35 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.