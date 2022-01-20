Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading Down 13.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$21.50 to C$18.00. The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 2,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 99,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

LGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Largo Resources by 85.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth $4,315,000.

The stock has a market cap of $579.98 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

