Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Revenio Group Oyj stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.42. Revenio Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $75.50.

About Revenio Group Oyj

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

