Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,318,400 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 20,988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51,061.3 days.

Shares of SAPMF stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

