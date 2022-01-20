Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,772 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 792.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,279 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,346 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

