Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 12.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chemed by 10.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chemed by 31.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 41.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $476.00 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

