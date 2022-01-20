Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Brunswick stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

