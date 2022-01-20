Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,287,000 after purchasing an additional 172,569 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $114.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.69. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

