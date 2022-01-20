Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 56,814 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

