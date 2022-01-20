Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $479,000 Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Barclays began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

FIVN opened at $127.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.